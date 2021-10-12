Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 12 2021 6:20pm 01:53 Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project Metrolinx says the Eglinton crosstown LRT is on track and is expected to open to the public next year. On Tuesday, we got a look at the progress the project is making. Global’s Morganne Campbell has more from outside Science Centre Station. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261208/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261208/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?