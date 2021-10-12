Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 12 2021 6:20pm
01:53

Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project

Metrolinx says the Eglinton crosstown LRT is on track and is expected to open to the public next year. On Tuesday, we got a look at the progress the project is making. Global’s Morganne Campbell has more from outside Science Centre Station.

