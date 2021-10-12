Menu

Canada
October 12 2021 4:50pm
01:57

Halifax researchers create device to detect COVID-19 in waste water

A PhD student, along with a team of Dalhousie University researchers, have created a device that is able to detect COVID-19 through waste water sampling. Amber Fryday has the story.

