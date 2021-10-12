Where will B.C. children be vaccinated, how will health officials prioritize who gets their vaccine first?

Global News reporter Richard Zussman asks provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry if she can provide any details on where B.C. kids may be able to get their COVID vaccines and how priority will be established once the government is ready. Henry says they are still in the planning stages and because there are over 340,000 children in B.C. between the ages of 5 and 11, health officials will likely take a broad-based approach for access for everyone. She also said they will take a number of approaches with health clinics in a variety of settings, due to the vaccine’s cold temperature requirements, doctor’s offices or schools will not be used.