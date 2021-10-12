Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
October 12 2021 12:38pm
02:10

Toronto Public Health temporarily closes Silverthorne C.I. amid COVID-19 outbreak

All students who attend the Etobicoke high school have been dismissed from class and must now attend virtually as public health officials investigate. Marianne Dimain reports.

Advertisement

Video Home