Armstrong October 10 2021 6:10pm 01:43 Armstrong Pumpikin Festival An annual tradition in the North Okanagan is launching the community into the fall season. Here’s a look at all the fun at this year’s Pumpkin Festival. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8257397/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8257397/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?