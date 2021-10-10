Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 10 2021 4:38pm
16:34

Chef’s Challenge: prosciutto arugula pizza from Villa Bistro

Chef Rui Carvalho of Villa Bistro put weekend morning news anchor Lisa MacGregor to the test in the kitchen for Chef’s Challenge. Lisa was challenged to make prosciutto arugula pizza.

