Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 9 2021 9:20pm
02:52

COVID-19: Vaccine registration open for B.C. kids 5+ but no timeline on approval

Parents in our province can register their children aged five to 11 years old for a COVID-19 vaccine, but it remains unclear when kids will be able to get their shots. Richard Zussman explains.

