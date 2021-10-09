Lifestyle October 9 2021 8:09pm 01:31 Okanagan indie dream band releases debut EP Kelowna band Post Modern Connection hasn’t let the pandemic pause their creativity, they are working up to release their debut EP by releasing two new singles. Sydney Morton has more. Kelowna’s Post Modern Connection release two singles ahead of debut EP REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256431/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256431/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?