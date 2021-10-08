Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 8 2021 9:33pm
02:11

Rugged Coast Research Society gets boost for marine mission with new landing craft

A Nanaimo-based charity is celebrating a big purchase that will boost its marine mission. Kylie Stanton has more on how volunteers with Rugged Coast dug deep to launch a new vessel.

