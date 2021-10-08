Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 8 2021 8:17pm
01:50

Saskatoon Stars bursting with excitement for start of U18 hockey season

After having the 2020-21 season cut short after just two games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saskatoon Stars are looking forward to their return to game action this fall.

