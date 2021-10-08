Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 8 2021 7:33pm
01:45

Regina community groups preparing tent city amid predicted increase in homelessness

Carmichael Outreach is among the organizations seeking resources like tents, fencing, porta potties and heaters to set up a central location for the homeless in Regina to gather.

