Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic
October 8 2021 7:02pm
01:25

Crashes common on Thanksgiving long weekend

Long weekends usually see an increase in collisions, but according to Manitoba Public insurance, Thanksgiving has proven to be problematic. Marek Tkach looks at the numbers.

Advertisement

Video Home