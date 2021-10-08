Traffic October 8 2021 7:02pm 01:25 Crashes common on Thanksgiving long weekend Long weekends usually see an increase in collisions, but according to Manitoba Public insurance, Thanksgiving has proven to be problematic. Marek Tkach looks at the numbers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255146/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255146/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?