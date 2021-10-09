Focus Ontario October 9 2021 5:30pm 23:03 Focus Ontario: The New Session Begins Queen’s Park gets back to business amid the 4th wave with lots of new developments including the first shots fired in next spring’s provincial election. All that and more on this week’s Focus Ontario. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255061/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255061/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?