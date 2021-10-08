Menu

Canada
October 8 2021 4:31pm
02:48

B.C. MLA says proximity to Alberta a factor in low COVID-19 vaccination rates

B.C MLA for Peace River South Mike Bernier explains why he believes the proximity of his riding to Alberta has been a factor in low COVID-19 vaccination rates.

