Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 7 2021 8:57pm
02:02

B.C.-born Montreal Canadiens’ goalie Carey Price enters NHL player assistance program

B.C.-born hockey superstar Carey Price is the latest elite athlete to focus the word’s attention on mental health. John Hua has the details, and what impact Price’s decision might have.

