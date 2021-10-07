Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Edmonton courts
October 7 2021 8:34pm
02:02

Court battle: Tennis vs Pickleball in Edmonton

A court battle of sorts is heating up between tennis and pickleball players in Edmonton. As the popularity of of pickleball explodes, the city could be converting existing tennis courts into pickleball courts. Chris Chacon reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.