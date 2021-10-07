Edmonton courts October 7 2021 8:34pm 02:02 Court battle: Tennis vs Pickleball in Edmonton A court battle of sorts is heating up between tennis and pickleball players in Edmonton. As the popularity of of pickleball explodes, the city could be converting existing tennis courts into pickleball courts. Chris Chacon reports. Edmonton’s tennis community concerned over potential loss of courts to pickleball popularity REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252518/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252518/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?