Canada
October 7 2021 7:38pm
02:21

Mandatory training changed for new Class 1 commercial truck drivers

Effective Oct. 18, people applying for a B.C. Class 1 driver’s licence must have already completed an ICBC-approved mandatory entry-level training (MELT) course before taking a road test.

