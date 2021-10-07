Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
October 7 2021 5:33pm
02:16

B.C. couple takes a leap of faith with Jamaican patty business during COVID-19

A B.C. couple were both doing well in their respective fields until the pandemic caused a major shift in their livelihood. Michael Newman has the story of how their Jamaican patty business came to be.

Advertisement

Video Home