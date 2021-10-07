Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
October 7 2021 3:16pm
02:45

Sunny end to the week: Oct. 7 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Sunny and above seasonable heading into the long weekend. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Oct. 7.

