Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 6 2021 9:21pm
02:33

Don Iveson speaks about his time as Edmonton’s mayor

Mayor Don Iveson is clearing out his office at city hall in Edmonton after deciding not to seek re-election. Sarah Ryan sat down with Iveson to talk about his 14 years as mayor and city councillor.

