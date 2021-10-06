Health October 6 2021 8:33pm 01:31 Lethbridge workers protest Extendicare benefit cuts The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees has been protesting proposed cuts across the province as negotiations between Extendicare and its workers continue. Erik Bay has the details. Lethbridge workers protest Extendicare benefit cuts REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249378/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249378/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?