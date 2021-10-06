Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 6 2021 7:08pm
01:45

Regina high school student has her dream come true

16 year old Haylie Bro experienced the surprise of a lifetime today when she was surprised with a new SUV by the Cameco Riders Touchdown for Dreams.

