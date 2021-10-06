Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 6 2021 9:40am
04:13

UNICEF Canada’s Halloween fundraising event underway

Looking to support others while trick or treating? UNICEF Canada’s annual Halloween Walk-a-thon fundraiser is underway, and UNICEF’s Rowena Pinto joins Global News Morning to share how you can help.

Advertisement

Video Home