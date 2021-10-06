Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
October 6 2021 12:19pm
02:13

Toronto high school teacher found not guilty of negligence in student’s drowning

A judge has ruled a high school teacher has been found not guilty of negligence causing death in the drowning of a student during a field trip in Algonquin Park. Morganne Campbell has more.

