Activities October 6 2021 10:56am 02:46 Community centres in Winnipeg facing pandemic-related struggles With activities cancelled this summer and less money coming in, South Winnipeg Community Centre's general manager Murray Harding explains how they're trying to bounce back in fall and winter. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247357/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247357/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>