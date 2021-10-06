Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Activities
October 6 2021 10:56am
02:46

Community centres in Winnipeg facing pandemic-related struggles

With activities cancelled this summer and less money coming in, South Winnipeg Community Centre’s general manager Murray Harding explains how they’re trying to bounce back in fall and winter.

Advertisement

Video Home