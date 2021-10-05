Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Alberta Coronavirus
October 5 2021 8:26pm
02:04

Albertans planning for 2nd Thanksgiving in pandemic

Thanksgiving is this weekend and if public health measures are followed, the celebrations will be very different depending on whether you are vaccinated or not. Sarah Komadina has the details.

Advertisement

Video Home