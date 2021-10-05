Menu

Canada
October 5 2021 7:43pm
Search continues for missing Kelowna man; mom says son walked out of hospital

Joseph’s mother, Vivian Hicks, spoke to Global News about how her son was able to walk out of Kelowna General Hospital after being admitted for self-harm reasons.

