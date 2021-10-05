Menu

Canada
October 5 2021 7:19pm
‘Please follow the rules in place’: Kenney pleads with Albertans ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney pleads with Albertans to follow COVID-19 health measures over the Thanksgiving long weekend while announcing a lowering of outdoor social gathering limits.

