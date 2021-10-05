Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 5 2021 6:33pm
02:35

Student stabbed inside North York high school: police

Toronto police say a student was stabbed inside of a North York high school on Tuesday. A suspect has since been arrested. Katherine Ward has more.

