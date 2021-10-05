Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 5 2021 6:23pm
01:47

Supply chain delays threaten Christmas shopping

With months until Christmas, the last thing many people want to hear about is shopping for gifts. But as Sean O’Shea reports, supply chain issues may prevent consumers from getting the items they want on time this year.

