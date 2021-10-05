Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Edmonton
October 5 2021 12:36pm
03:51

Ask a Lawyer: Duty Counsel Day and the importance of the role

Legal Aid Alberta president and CEO John Panusa joins Global News Morning Edmonton to explain the importance of Duty Counsel and why the lawyers who provide the service should be recognized.

Advertisement

Video Home