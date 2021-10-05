Global News Morning Edmonton October 5 2021 12:36pm 03:51 Ask a Lawyer: Duty Counsel Day and the importance of the role Legal Aid Alberta president and CEO John Panusa joins Global News Morning Edmonton to explain the importance of Duty Counsel and why the lawyers who provide the service should be recognized. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244601/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244601/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?