Global News Morning BC
October 5 2021 9:51am
04:10

Facebook and Instagram have gone dark

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire has some serious technical problems. Jesse Miller from Mediated Reality talks with Paul Haysom about what’s gone wrong, what’s it going to take to fix, and the damage it’s doing to the brand.

