Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 4 2021 9:52pm
03:15

B.C. couple struggles to get Airbnb refund

A B.C. couple is sharing their frustration over an attempt to get a refund from Airbnb after the rental property they booked unexpectedly sold. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more.

