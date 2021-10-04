The Morning Show October 4 2021 6:54pm 44:45 The Morning Show: October 4 On today’s episode of The Morning Show: The latest on COVID-19, home-selling hacks, how parents can facilitate better involvement in school, fire sounds and their meaning and an environmentally friendly tasty snack. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8242021/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8242021/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?