Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 4 2021 12:48pm
00:31

Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor-Detroit closed as police investigate reports of possible explosives

The Ambassador Bridge, which connected Windsor, Ont. to Detroit, U.S., was closed in both directions on Monday as Windsor Police investigated reports of possible explosives.

Advertisement

Video Home