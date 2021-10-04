Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire
October 4 2021 11:51am
03:50

2021 Fire Prevention Week: Kitchen safety

During Fire Prevention Week, Derek Grignon, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Public Education Officer, shares ways to reduce kitchen fires and what to do if things go wrong.

Advertisement

Video Home