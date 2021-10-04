Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 4 2021 10:54am
03:54

Friendship Inn preparing ahead of Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving Monday is one of the biggest meals of the year for the Friendship Inn, serving more than 1,000 people a traditional meal, and they are looking for volunteers and donations

