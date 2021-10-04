Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 4 2021 10:52am
03:19

Flu shots available starting next week

Flu season is around the corner, which means flu shots are available starting next Tuesday. Pharmacist Harinder Grewal talks to Global News Morning about why you should get this year’s flu shot.

Advertisement

Video Home