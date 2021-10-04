Global News Morning Saskatoon October 4 2021 10:52am 03:19 Flu shots available starting next week Flu season is around the corner, which means flu shots are available starting next Tuesday. Pharmacist Harinder Grewal talks to Global News Morning about why you should get this year’s flu shot. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8241314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8241314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?