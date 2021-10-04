Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 4 2021 9:09am
04:06

Latest season and series premieres on What to Watch This Month

It’s fall, which means it’s season premiere time on TV. ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman joins Global News Morning with the newest series and seasons on the small screen for What to Watch This Month.

