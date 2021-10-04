Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 4 2021 8:34am
04:34

Celebrity Chef Returns

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson will return to MARCUS Montreal for the first time since its opening in 2019. He joins Global’s Laura Casella.

