Global News Morning Montreal October 4 2021 8:34am 04:34 Celebrity Chef Returns Celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson will return to MARCUS Montreal for the first time since its opening in 2019. He joins Global’s Laura Casella. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240950/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240950/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?