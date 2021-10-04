Global News Morning Montreal October 4 2021 8:10am 05:01 Mental Health Awareness Week “It’s OK not to be OK!” Is Mental Health Advocate Svetlana Chernienko’s message as Mental Health Awareness Week kicks off. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about pandemic burnout and how to cope. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240918/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240918/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?