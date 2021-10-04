Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 4 2021 8:10am
05:01

Mental Health Awareness Week

“It’s OK not to be OK!” Is Mental Health Advocate Svetlana Chernienko’s message as Mental Health Awareness Week kicks off. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about pandemic burnout and how to cope.

