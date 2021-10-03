Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 3 2021 10:07pm
01:49

Anticipating Monday’s COVID-19 case numbers in B.C.

There are fears that the COVID-19 weekend case numbers the province will release Monday could be high. Global’s Keith Baldrey has a preview of what British Columbians can expect.

Advertisement

