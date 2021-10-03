Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 3 2021 9:59pm
01:42

Canucks finally welcome fans back to Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks played their first home game in front of fans in nearly 19 months on Sunday – taking on the Winnipeg Jets in the first pre-season home game of the year. Kamil Karamali reports.

