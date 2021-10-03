Global News Hour at 6 BC October 3 2021 9:59pm 01:42 Canucks finally welcome fans back to Rogers Arena The Vancouver Canucks played their first home game in front of fans in nearly 19 months on Sunday – taking on the Winnipeg Jets in the first pre-season home game of the year. Kamil Karamali reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240620/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240620/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?