Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton October 3 2021 4:08pm 05:18 Family favourite: Kevin Karius shares canned mustard pickle recipe Global News Edmonton's Kevin Karius is in the kitchen showing us a family favourite canning recipe: Mustard Pickles using garden fresh cucumbers, peppers, onions and cauliflower.