Global News Morning BC
October 3 2021 3:14pm
04:47

International energy shortages impact food prices in Canada

Energy shortages in China, the UK and Europe are pushing prices higher for everything from coal to natural gas, and as Michael Campbell shows us, that is having a ripple effect here in Canada.

