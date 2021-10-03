Global News Morning BC October 3 2021 3:14pm 04:47 International energy shortages impact food prices in Canada Energy shortages in China, the UK and Europe are pushing prices higher for everything from coal to natural gas, and as Michael Campbell shows us, that is having a ripple effect here in Canada. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8239987/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8239987/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?