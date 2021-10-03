Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 3 2021 3:14pm
03:55

Fire safety: How your ears could help keep you and your family safe

It’s Fire Prevention Week. Retired firefighter Gayanne Pacholzuk with the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund explains the different sounds of fire safety.

