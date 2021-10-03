Menu

Canada
October 3 2021 8:53am
00:33

Montreal plane crash leaves one dead, another injured: police

Police say one person has died and one has been taken to hospital after a plane crash on an island near Old Montreal on Saturday. There was no immediate word on damage caused by the crash.

