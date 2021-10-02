Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 2 2021 9:50pm
02:03

Poll finds 1 in 3 British Columbians haven’t been asked for vaccine passport as they should have

A new Insights West poll shows B.C.’s COVID vaccine passport continues to enjoy broad support but as Kamil Karamali reports, a number of businesses that should be checking for it – are reportedly not.

