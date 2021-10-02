Global News Hour at 6 BC October 2 2021 9:50pm 02:03 Poll finds 1 in 3 British Columbians haven’t been asked for vaccine passport as they should have A new Insights West poll shows B.C.’s COVID vaccine passport continues to enjoy broad support but as Kamil Karamali reports, a number of businesses that should be checking for it – are reportedly not. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8239367/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8239367/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?