Winnipeg Jets October 1 2021 11:31pm 01:15 Jets defenceman Morrissey using hockey to cope with loss of father Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey speaks about the death of his father over the summer and how he hopes to use hockey to cope with the loss. Josh Morrissey using Winnipeg Jets training camp to help new defence partner ‘come out of his shell’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8238260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?