Health
October 1 2021 8:17pm
01:47

Alberta surgery backlog impacting future patients

The immense stress on Alberta’s health-care system is beginning to impact those who didn’t even need surgery at the time cancellations began. It’s making many people wonder: how much worse could it get? Morgan Black reports.

